Comedian Bill Cosby plays the vibraphone during ''Three Score'', at the Berklee College of Music's 60th anniversary concert, in Boston, Massachusetts in this January 28, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Friedman/Files

LOS ANGELES Comedian Bill Cosby, who has been the subject of dozens of sex abuse allegations over the past two months, will not be charged in connection with a 1974 sexual molestation claim, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said on Tuesday.

The claim, which was recently brought by a California woman Judy Huth, was deemed to have been too old and surpassed the state's statute of limitations. Huth alleges Cosby molested her as a 15-year-old at the Playboy mansion.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey)