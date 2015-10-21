Host Bob Barker poses next to his chair before a news conference after the taping of his final episode of the game show ''The Price Is Right'' in Los Angeles June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES) - RTR1QJ6R

Bob Barker, the longtime former host of "The Price Is Right" television game show, was hospitalized after he tripped and fell in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said on Wednesday.

Los Angeles police Sergeant Mark Cohan said Barker, 91, was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment after the fall on Tuesday morning.

Entertainment Tonight quoted a representative for Barker as saying Barker was "resting at home and doing OK" after the fall.

Barker, who hosted "The Price Is Right" from 1972 to 2007 and also is known for this work as an animal rights activist, was on his daily walk near his home when he tripped and fell on the sidewalk and received stitches at the hospital for cuts to his head, according to media reports.

Two Los Angeles police officers were on their way back from another call when they saw Barker trip and fall and got out of their vehicle to help him, Cohan said.

"I think the officers were at the right place at the right time. They did a fantastic job," Cohan said.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Will Dunham)