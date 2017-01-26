FILE PHOTO: British Pop Star David Bowie screams into the microphone as he performs on stage during his concert in Vienna February 4, 1996. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON David Bowie is to appear on a range of British postage stamps as a tribute to the musician who died last year, the postal service has announced.

"This is the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to an individual music artist or cultural figure," the company said in a statement. The Beatles and Pink Floyd have previously been honored with a stamp issue, it said.

The 10 stamps featuring album covers as well as Bowie performing live will go on sale from March 14, 50 years since the Londoner released his first album and in the year that he would have turned 70.

Six of the stamps bear images of album covers for "Hunky Dory", "Aladdin Sane", "Heroes", "Let's Dance", "Earthling" and "Blackstar", which was released just days before Bowie's death at the age of 69 from cancer in January 2016.

The other four stamps show the pop chameleon on tour over the years, with pictures of him performing during the Ziggy Stardust tour in 1972, the Stage tour in 1978, the Serious Moonlight tour in 1983 and A Reality tour in 2004.

