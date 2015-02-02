Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, poses at the premiere of ''Sparkle'' in Hollywood, California, in this file photo taken August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

ATLANTA The daughter of late pop star Whitney Houston remained in a medically induced coma on Monday, CNN reported, while an incident report released by police gave no details about how she ended up unresponsive in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home.

Bobbi Kristina Brown, Houston's 21-year-old daughter with singer Bobby Brown, was rushed to a hospital in Roswell, Georgia, Saturday morning after her husband and a friend found her in the tub and her husband performed CPR.

A police report released on Monday said officers responded to the home in reference to a drowning. The narrative of the incident offered no information about the young woman's condition or the circumstances leading up to her being found.

Officer Lisa Holland, spokeswoman for the Roswell Police Department, said a search warrant and recording of the 911 call in the case would not be made public until police finish their investigation.

"The Roswell Police Department will not be providing any further information at this time," the spokeswoman said in an email.0

Houston, a multiple Grammy Award winner and actress who battled substance abuse, drowned in a bathtub in Beverly Hills, California on Feb. 11, 2012. Authorities said cocaine use and heart disease contributed to her death at age 48.

Citing an unnamed source described as close to Bobbi Kristina Brown's family, CNN reported that she was in a medically induced coma and breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Her brain function will not be known until doctors reduce the sedatives she is receiving, the source told CNN, calling the situation "a waiting game."

Tara Landy, a spokeswoman for North Fulton Hospital, declined to comment on Monday on Brown's condition.

Bobby Brown asked for privacy on Sunday as he tended to his daughter.

"Please allow for my family to deal with this matter and give my daughter the love and support she needs at this time," he said in a statement issued by his lawyer Christopher Brown.

Brown's agent declined to comment further on Monday.

Bobby Brown is a Grammy Award winner who started his career as frontman for the R&B group New Edition. Houston's dozens of hit songs include "How Will I Know" and "I Will Always Love You."

(Reporting by David Beasley; Additional reporting and writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Richard Chang)