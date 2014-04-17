Chelsea Clinton speaks in A No Ceilings Conversation at Lower Eastside Girls Club in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK Chelsea Clinton announced on Thursday she is pregnant with the first grandchild of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Marc and I are very excited that we have our first child arriving later this year," said Chelsea Clinton, 34, referring to her husband, Marc Mezvinsky.

Sitting with her mother in side-by-side armchairs on a stage at a New York City event on empowering women, Clinton delivered the news with a broad smile.

The audience at "Girls: A No Ceilings Conversation," organized by the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation, immediately broke into applause and cheers.

"I certainly feel all the better whether it’s a girl or a boy that she or he will grow up in a world full of so many strong young female leaders," Chelsea Clinton told the audience.

"Thank you for inspiring me and thank you for inspiring future generations including the one that we’ll be lucky enough to welcome into our family later this year,” she said.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg, Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Gunna Dickson)