R&B singer Chris Brown (L) leaves court with his attorney, Mark Geragos, in Washington, January 8, 2014.

WASHINGTON A judge on Monday found the bodyguard of singer Chris Brown guilty of assaulting a man outside a Washington hotel last October in a judgment likely to influence the trial of the R&B artist on the same charge.

Brown and his bodyguard, Christopher Hollosy, were arrested after both men allegedly punched the man, who was taking a photo without their permission.

Brown's trial for misdemeanor assault started on Monday minutes after District of Columbia Superior Court Judge Patricia Wynn announced the guilty verdict for Hollosy. Both trials were held before a judge without a jury.

During Hollosy's trial, prosecution witnesses testified that on October 27, 2013 Brown punched 20-year-old Parker Adams, who then raised his hands, they said, in a defensive posture.

Holossy then punched Adams in the face, breaking his nose, they said.

"His stepping in was not justified," the judge said.

There was no evidence Adams was attacking either of the men, Wynn said.

"Mr. Brown did not have a right of self-defense," she said.

Hollosy's attorney claimed the bodyguard was merely doing his job of protecting Brown.

Short after Brown's trial started, his attorneys asked for a continuance, which was granted, to delay the proceedings until Wednesday.

They said they were seeking a way to persuade Hollosy to testify for Brown before the bodyguard is sentenced on June 25.

Hollosy, and Brown if convicted, face the possibility of six months in jail and $1,000 fines.

Neither Brown nor Hollosy testified in Hollosy's trial.

Brown has another hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles to review whether he violated his probation after being convicted in 2009 of assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna.

