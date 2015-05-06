Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
A misdemeanor battery case against R&B singer Chris Brown has been dropped after the man who accused the performer of punching him during a game of basketball in Las Vegas decided against pressing charges, police said on Tuesday.
News that the Grammy-winning recording star was off the hook in his latest brush with the law came as Brown celebrated his 26th birthday.
The alleged pre-dawn confrontation occurred early Sunday on a guest court at the Palms Casino Resort hotel, and the police said the victim reported the incident in a phone call from the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Brown was subsequently given the option of signing a misdemeanor battery citation or having the case submitted to the Clark County District Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.
But on Tuesday the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a revised statement saying the victim had told detectives "that he no longer wants to go forward with criminal charges," adding, "This case will not be pursued any further."
In Nevada, a misdemeanor battery conviction carries a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine.
Neither Brown's attorney nor his publicist were immediately available for comment.
Brown's latest legal predicament came about six weeks after a judge in Los Angeles ended his probation stemming from the performer's 2009 guilty plea to charges of assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna, on the eve of the Grammy Awards.
Brown's probation was revoked in 2013 after he was accused of punching a man who was trying to get a picture of the singer in Washington, D.C.
The following year, he was kicked out of a court-ordered rehab program in California for breaking the rules and was jailed on that breach of probation for nearly three months.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Beech)
LOS ANGELES Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
NEW YORK Provocative documentary maker Michael Moore is bringing politics to Broadway with a one-man show billed as "guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity."