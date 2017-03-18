FILE PHOTO - Bruce Springsteen and Chuck Berry perform ''Johnny B. Good'' to open The Concert for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame September 2, 1995 at Cleveland Stadium. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

In addition to his far-reaching influence on rock 'n' roll, Chuck Berry had a reputation for having a prickly personality. Here are some of the things others have said about Berry, who died on Saturday at the age of 90:

* Jerry Lee Lewis, recalling a fight with Berry:

"He whupped my butt ... He said he was the king of rock 'n' roll and I said I was. And he said he was and he proved he was. I don't argue with him no more."

* Lewis quoting his mother:

"Now you and Elvis are pretty good but you ain't Chuck Berry."

* Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones:

"He gives me more headaches than Mick Jagger. But I still can't dislike him."

"He's the only guy who hit me that I never got back."

* Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry:

"People will always cover Chuck Berry songs. When bands go do their homework, they will have to listen to Chuck Berry. If you want to learn about rock 'n' roll, if you want to play rock 'n' roll, you have to start there."

* John Lennon of the Beatles:

"If you tried to give rock 'n' roll another name, you might call it 'Chuck Berry.'"

* Eric Clapton:

"If you want to play rock 'n' roll or any upbeat number ... you end up playing like Chuck."

* Donald Fagen of Steely Dan:

"The idea of intelligent rock 'n' roll probably starts with Chuck Berry."

* Bruce Springsteen, recalling the time early in his career when his band backed up Berry:

"I said, 'Well, Chuck ...,' and he said, 'What?' And I said, 'What songs are we going to do?' And he said, 'Well, we're going to do some Chuck Berry songs.' That's all he said."

* Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, in Mojo magazine:

"I met him loads of times and always got on well. But I think Keith (Richards) always thought of him as more of a hero than I did and therefore was more disappointed with him when he was rather rude and overbearing."

* Taylor Hackford, director of "Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll," a documentary chronicling Berry's 60th birthday concert:

"As a director, you're used to controlling things and with Chuck Berry, you never control. It was like riding a bucking bronco. He pulled the rug out from under all of us. Was he an easy man? Absolutely not.

"Nobody is ever going to know what really goes on inside that head. No one's ever going to do the entire picture of Chuck Berry because it's just too deep and dark."

(Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Diane Craft and Tom Brown)