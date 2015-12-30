Attorney Gloria Allred holds a news conference in Los Angeles, California to comment on the aggravated indecent assault charges filed against comedian Bill Cosby by the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania District Attorney December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

A lawyer for several women who have accused comedian Bill Cosby of sexual assault said that seeing the actor charged on Wednesday was the "best Christmas present" ever for her clients, and that many of them would be willing to testify in the criminal case.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who has represented 29 women in civil suits against Cosby, told a news conference in Los Angeles she would continue to work to eliminate statute of limitation laws that hinder the prosecution of sex crimes.

Word of the charges "is the best Christmas present they have ever received," Allred said of her clients.

"If the prosecutor decides that it is relevant and admissible to call any of my clients as witnesses ... I know that many of my clients will be willing to testify, and we look forward to a just result," she said.

