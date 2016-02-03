Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the second day of hearings at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ed Hille/Pool

NORRISTOWN, Pa. Pennsylvania prosecutors can put disgraced comedian Bill Cosby on trial for charges of sexually assaulting a woman more than a decade ago, Common Pleas Court Judge Steven O'Neill ruled on Wednesday.

Attorneys for Cosby, 78, had argued that the entertainer could not be prosecuted due to an agreement reached with a former Montgomery County district attorney.

(Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Chris Reese)