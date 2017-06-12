NORRISTOWN, Pa. A lawyer for comedian Bill Cosby accused the woman who said Cosby sexually assaulted her in 2004 of lying, in his closing arguments at the entertainer's sex assault trial on Monday.

Defense attorney Brian McMonagle walked jurors through several inconsistencies in accuser Andrea Constand's story, including that she initially told police that she cut off contact with Cosby after the incident, when in fact she called him more than 50 times over two months following the alleged assault.

"That's a lie," McMonagle said. "It's not a fib, it's not a mistake. It's a stone-cold lie."

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting Constand, a former employee at his alma mater, Temple University, at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)