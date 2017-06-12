Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after the lunch break during his trial for sexual assault at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Maialetti/Pool

NORRISTOWN, Pa. Bill Cosby's own words show he ensnared Andrea Constand by posing as a trusted mentor before drugging and sexually assaulting her on his couch, a Pennsylvania prosecutor told jurors at the close of the comedian's criminal trial on Monday.

"Ladies and gentlemen, he has told you what he has done," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in his closing argument. "It is about as straightforward as you are ever going to see in a sex crimes case."

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting Constand, a former employee at his alma mater, Temple University, at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

