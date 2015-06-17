Singer Miley Cyrus inducts Joan Jett and the Blackhearts during the 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

NEW YORK Pop singer Miley Cyrus daubed glitter and paint over magazine covers showing transgender reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, then donated them to a gala auction, raising $69,000 for AIDS research.

Former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, who has been transitioning to life as a woman, revealed her new name Caitlyn Jenner earlier this month, when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in a strapless white corset.

Cyrus decorated Jenner's hair and corset in bold colors and gave the customized covers to the Foundation for AIDS research (amfAR). Both were also signed by Jenner.

The charity used its Inspiration Gala in New York on Tuesday night to honor the 22-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer, and U.S. television host Andy Cohen, for their support of the fight against AIDS.

"I feel undeserving ... this is too much," Cyrus said on the gala's red carpet.

Cyrus is also known for her Happy Hippie Foundation, which helps raise funds and awareness for LGBT and homeless youth.

