Former "Saved by the Bell" actor Dustin Diamond, who played the nerdy "Screech" on the high school sitcom, has been arrested for stabbing a man with a switchblade at a bar north of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police said on Friday.

Dustin Diamond, 37, and his girlfriend were arrested shortly after they drove away from the Grand Ave Saloon in the town of Port Washington following the altercation on Thursday night, police said in a statement.

The man Diamond is suspected of stabbing at the saloon was treated for wounds that were not life threatening and he is recovering at home, according to Port Washington police.

Celebrity website TMZ showed video of a man it identified as Diamond standing next to a table soccer board while someone exclaims that he has a knife.

Police arrested Diamond for recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a switchblade knife, said an Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office jail clerk.

He appeared in court on Friday and his bail was set at $10,000, with his next court appearance scheduled for Dec. 29, the clerk said.

Diamond's public defender could not be reached for comment.

The former child actor's girlfriend was charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

Diamond played socially awkward but brainy student Samuel "Screech" Powers as a cast member in the sitcom "Saved by the Bell," which ran from 1989 to 1993 and was popular with children and teenagers.

Since then, he has had a number of smaller television roles and has made appearances on reality programs and game shows.

He lived in Port Washington as recently as 2009, according to an article from that year in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

