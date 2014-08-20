Actress Emma Stone arrives for ''The Amazing Spider-Man 2'' premiere in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK Actress Emma Stone will replace Michelle Williams and make her Broadway debut as singer Sally Bowles opposite Tony winner Alan Cumming in the musical "Cabaret," producers said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old actress, who starred in Woody Allen's "Magic in the Moonlight" and superhero action franchise "The Amazing Spider-Man," will begin on Nov. 11 in the musical set during the rise of Nazism in Berlin.

"Cabaret" is based on Christopher Isherwood's 1939 novel "Goodbye to Berlin," which chronicles in part the seedy cabaret nightlife of the German capital in the final years of the Weimar Republic.

Williams has extended her run in the role made famous by Liza Minnelli to Nov. 9, and Cumming will continue to play the emcee at the Kit Kat Klub until March 29.

The revival of the 1998 Tony Award-winning production that opened on April 24 at Studio 54 has won rave reviews, with the Hollywood Reporter describing it as a "thrilling production, which is even sharper this time around."

