Cast member Kim Richards of Bravo's new reality series 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' poses at the premiere party in Los Angeles October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Sisters and cast members of Bravo's new reality series 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards (L) and Kim Richards pose at the premiere party in Los Angeles October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES Kim Richards, a star on reality television show "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," was sentenced on Monday to three years of probation and 30 days of community service after resisting arrest for public intoxication and trespassing at a hotel.

Former child actress Richards, 50, pleaded no contest and was also ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous for a year, Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Rosa Zavala said in a statement.

A representative for Comcast Corp's NBC Universal, the parent company of Bravo which airs the series, had no comment.

The reality star was arrested April 16 after a reported disturbance at the upscale Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She also was accused of kicking an officer in the leg at the police station.

Richards and her sister Kyle have been regular cast members of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since the show's 2010 premiere of "Real Housewives," which follows the exploits of several affluent women in one of the nation's most well-heeled zip codes. The show's fifth season ended this summer.

The Richards are half-sisters to Kathy Hilton, the mother of socialite Paris Hilton and spouse of luxury hotel magnate Richard Howard Hilton.

Last month, Kim Richards spent a night in jail after being arrested on suspicion of shoplifting $600 of goods from a Target store in Los Angeles. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)