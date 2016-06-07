LOS ANGELES With her face painted green and feathers in her horned headpiece, actress Jamie Lee Curtis made quite a statement at the premiere of the film "Warcraft" on Monday, even though she is not even in the movie.

Sporting a long burgundy gown with a cape and cane, Lee Curtis said she was in the role of "a woman Orc shaman", as she attended the premiere with her son, Thomas Guest, who was similarly dressed.

"Warcraft" is a fantasy film based on the "Warcraft" video game series, a multiplayer online role-playing game which features characters such as elves, dwarves, orcs and trolls.

It was not the first time Jamie Lee Curtis had donned a costume to match a gaming theme, as she showed up in a mask, claws and flesh-colored top as Vega, a character from the "Street Fighter" games series at last year's Evolution Championship Series (EVO) annual esports event.

