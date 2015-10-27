NEW YORK - Madame Tussauds has replica figures of royals, Hollywood stars, top musicians, global politicians and record-breaking sportsmen at its various wax museums.

And in a world of growing social media, it is now adding YouTube personalities to that list.

On Monday, Madame Tussauds in New York unveiled a wax replica of popular vlogger Jenna Marbles, who has more than 15 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

"Who thinks that this is going to happen to them in their life? Never. Certainly not by doing that in my room," Marbles, nee Mourey, said at the unveiling of the selfie-taking figure.

The wax figure is not only the first YouTube personality at the New York museum but it is also the first taking selfies.

"Instead of (visitors) taking a photo with the figure, this figure will take a photo with you," Eric Fluet, head of marketing at Madame Tussauds New York, said.

"So the photo that you'll be able to download looks just like Jenna Marbles is taking a photo with you instead of the other way around."