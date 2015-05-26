NEW YORK Two-time Oscar winner Jessica Lange will return to Broadway next year in a revival of American playwright Eugene O'Neill's masterpiece "Long Day's Journey Into Night," the Roundabout Theatre Company said on Tuesday.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which will be part of the theater company's 50th anniversary season, will be Lange's third time on Broadway. The 66-year-old also starred in "The Glass Menagerie" in 2005 and "A Streetcar Named Desire" in 1992.

"Long Day's Journey Into Night" will begin previews on March 31, 2016, and officially open on April 19, the company said.

Lange will reprise her role as the morphine-addicted matriarch, Mary Tyrone, from the London stage production in 2000, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award. She will star opposite Irish actor Gabriel Byrne, 65, in O'Neill's semi-autobiographical family drama.

Lange won the best actress Academy Award for her role in 1994's "Blue Sky" and a supporting Oscar in 1983 for "Tootsie," opposite Dustin Hoffman.

