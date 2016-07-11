Vocalist Steven Tyler (L) and guitarist Joe Perry (R) of Aerosmith perform during their 'Aerosmith: Let Rock Rule' tour at The Forum in Inglewood, California July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry collapsed on stage while performing in New York on Sunday and was hospitalized, according to reports.

Perry, 65, was playing in Coney Island in Brooklyn with his band the Hollywood Vampires, along with rocker Alice Cooper, when he staggered off-stage and collapsed, media reports said.

Cooper said on Twitter hours later that Perry "is stable right now, with family & is under the best care."

A Facebook account quoted Cooper as saying from stage "If you notice one of our brothers is not onstage with us, he was very sick before the show," Billboard magazine reported.

Perry himself posted on Twitter just hours before being taken ill: "Warming up with Tommy. #HollywoodVampires @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk," along with a link to photo of the pair playing.

(Editing by Chris Michaud and Kim Coghill)