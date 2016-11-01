Reality star Kim Kardashian has returned to social media, posting on Facebook for the first time since a robbery in Paris last month forced her to retreat from her busy public life.

Kardashian, who grew a multimillion-dollar brand through her prolific Twitter, Instagram and other social media postings that attract tens of millions of followers, put up three Facebook entries late on Monday, but made no reference to the robbery at gunpoint in Paris.

Instead she posted a link to old Kardashian Halloween family videos, linked to Halloween costume ideas from her personal assistant, and shared what appeared to be an old photo of herself sitting and looking at her cell phone.

Fans, writing in French, Spanish, Portuguese and English, welcomed her return. "Kim you were so missed, so happy you are coming back to us," commented Rebecca Vassimon. "Welcome back to social media Kim from Morocco. We love you," wrote Laila Amri.

Last week, the 36-year-old resumed filming her TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which was put on hold after the Oct. 3 attack when she was tied up and held at gunpoint while her jewelry was taken. No arrests have been made.

Kardashian, who has used social media and the TV show to document every detail of her life and that of her sisters, adopted a low profile after the attack following criticism that she had made herself vulnerable by constant displays of her wealth.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian said last month that Kim had suffered "emotional terror" and that the robbery had proved a "wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments."

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Tom Brown)