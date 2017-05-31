Actor Keri Russell waits before unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Keri Russell laughs before unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Keri Russell poses with actor Matthew Rhys by her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Keri Russell signs autographs after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Keri Russell is interviewed after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Keri Russell poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Keri Russell poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, Keri Russell, a former Mouseketeer who later starred in the coming of age TV drama "Felicity" and currently plays a Russian spy in "The Americans", has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Russell, 41, first appeared on television in the 1990s on Disney Channel's "All New Mickey Mouse Club", with castmates including Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Her big break came in 1998 as the star of "Felicity," playing the title role of a wide-eyed college student who gets caught up in a romantic triangle.

"What she does so beautifully is become other people and she does it in a way that most actors would only dream of being able to do," film director and "Felicity" co-creator J.J. Abrams said at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Matthew Rhys, Russell's real-life partner and co-star in "The Americans", was also on hand. The two play KGB officers posing as U.S. citizens in the 1980s.

Russell, whose film credits include "Waitress" and "Mission: Impossible III", said she was fortunate to have a career that allowed her to "see these things I've never seen and meet incredible people and live this wild adventure".

(Reporting by Reuters Television, editing by Darren Schuettler; Editing by Michael Perry)