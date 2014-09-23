LOS ANGELES Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian reality television family, on Monday filed for divorce from her husband Bruce Jenner, the gold medal-winning Olympic decathlete, almost a year after they announced their separation.

Kris Jenner, 58, cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce petition, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Superior Court said. The couple announced their separation in October last year.

Kris Jenner is the star, along with her daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," a reality show on U.S. cable network E!. They also star together in spin-off shows.

The couple married in 1991 and they have two teenage daughters, Kendall and Kylie, who appear on the Kardashian reality TV programs.

Bruce Jenner, 64, won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Ken Wills)