British actor Burt Kwouk poses for photographers with his Order of the British Empire (OBE), after it was awarded to him by Britain's Prince Charles during an Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, in London February 24, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

LONDON British actor Burt Kwouk, best known for his role as Inspector Clouseau's manservant Cato Fong in the "Pink Panther" comedy films, died on Tuesday aged 85, his agent said.

Born in northern England but raised in Shanghai in China, Kwouk's career began on British television in the 1950s and over the next six decades he had parts in some of its best-known shows most notably "Last of the Summer Wine" and 1980s war drama "Tenko".

He also starred in numerous films, among them three James Bond movies including "Goldfinger".

But he will be most remembered for starring alongside Peter Sellers in the Pink Panther films in which Cato would leap out at unexpected moments to attack his boss to test his readiness, leading to furious, comedy fight scenes.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)