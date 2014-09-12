Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
NASHVILLE One-time country superstar Lynn Anderson, best known for her 1970 country-pop crossover hit "Rose Garden," was arrested early on Friday on a drunk-driving charge after she was involved in an accident in Nashville, the police said.
According to the police report, 66-year-old Anderson "admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and prescription medication" prior to the accident, which took place at about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Anderson had a string of top-10 hits in the 1970s and 1980s, and won a Grammy and multiple country music awards.
The singer was released on $5,000 bond after being booked into the Metro Jail early on Friday morning.
(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.