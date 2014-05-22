Musician Paul McCartney attends The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare benefit reading of ''The Two Gentlemen of Verona'' in Santa Monica, California September 25, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files

LONDON Former Beatle Paul McCartney has cancelled a run of five concerts in Japan and South Korea due to a viral infection, with doctors ordering him to rest, a spokesman for the British musician said on Thursday.

The U.S. leg of his "Out There" tour was expected to go ahead as scheduled starting in Lubbock, Texas, on June 14.

McCartney, 71, postponed two shows in Tokyo earlier this week due to illness and on Thursday cancelled more concerts due to take place in Japan this week and South Korea next week.

"It has been confirmed that Paul will no longer play Seoul on Wednesday 28th which would have been his first-ever concert in South Korea," a statement from his publicist said.

His publicist declined to give any further details on his illness and his manager could not be immediately reached for comment.

McCartney rarely cancels concerts and said in a statement this week that he hated to disappoint his fans. He came to Japan after a South American tour.

McCartney and drummer Ringo Starr are the two surviving members of the Beatles, which broke up in 1970.

A native of Liverpool who largely taught himself how to play, McCartney has been known for a long and versatile musical life that included a stint with the band "Wings" after the Beatles, followed by a flourishing solo career.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith in London and Elaine Lies in Tokyo Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)