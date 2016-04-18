Drake wins record 13 Billboard Music awards
LAS VEGAS Rapper Drake grabbed a record 13 wins at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, eclipsing Adele's previous record of 12 awards in 2012.
MEXICO CITY After five decades of live shows, Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez played his last concert on Saturday in Mexico City's massive Azteca stadium.
The concert, which saw some 85,000 people in attendance, was broadcast in Mexico and the United States.
"To die on stage is to take to the grave what you most love in this life, your presence, your affection, your respect and your applause," Fernandez told the audience.
The 76-year old announced his retirement in February 2012, but his Mexico City concert was one final time to thank his fans for their support.
The son of "King of the Ranchera" has followed his father's footsteps in pursuing a successful career in Mexican folk music. Joining his father on stage, Alejandro Fernandez vowed to continue his father's legacy.
A Minnesota judge has ruled that six siblings of pop music superstar Prince are the heirs to his vast estate, more than a year after his death from an accidental drug overdose, according to court documents released on Friday.