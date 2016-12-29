Enter the dragon boats to the beat of the drums at annual Taiwan races
TAIPEI There was cheering, drumming and a disciplined display of coordinated strength at the annual dragon boat races on Tuesday in the Taiwan capital.
LONDON Street artist Pegasus has paid tribute to George Michael with a mural of the Wham! singer, who died on Sunday aged 53.
The artwork near a graffiti park in Shoreditch, in east London, features three images of the "Faith" singer clutching a jacket next to the words "Never gonna dance again", a lyric from Michael's single "Careless Whisper".
People stopped on Thursday to take photographs of the painting, which took four hours to complete.
"So many people stopped as I was painting it. It got a great reaction," Pegasus, who said he had been inspired by Michael, told the Evening Standard newspaper.
KATHMANDU A 38-year-old Indian climber who made the fastest double ascent of Mount Everest and became the first woman to reach the highest point on earth twice in five days, says she will now turn her attention to smaller unclimbed peaks.