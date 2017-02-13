French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
LONDON The family of George Michael is "extremely upset" that a recording of an emergency call about the singer on the day he died at his southern England home was leaked to the press, lawyers said.
"George's family and friends are extremely upset and truly appalled that such a personal, painful and clearly confidential recording has been leaked," said a statement by the family's lawyers, cited by the BBC.
The statement came two days after The Sun newspaper published a recording of a 999 call allegedly made on Christmas Day by the former Wham! singer's partner Fadi Fawaz.
Over a nearly 4-1/2 minute call, Fawaz, 43, tells an accident and emergency staff member of Michael's condition after an hour of trying to revive him.
"I've been trying to wake him up for the last hour ... it's not possible. He's gone, he's blue, he's cold," Fawaz is heard saying.
A spokeswoman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: "We take matters of confidentiality very seriously and have launched an immediate investigation."
Police investigating the death of the 53-year-old singer said in December the results of a post-mortem examination had been inconclusive and that more tests were needed.
Michael and Prince, both Grammy-winning pop veterans who died unexpectedly last year, were honored by tributes from younger stars such as Adele and Bruno Mars at the Grammy awards on Sunday.
CANNES, France A movie by an Iranian who was arrested for his work in Iran won the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, bolstering the country's filmmakers' reputation for defying the censors to make high-quality films.