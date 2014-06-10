U.S. singer Miley Cyrus performs at the O2 Arena in central London May 6, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LOS ANGELES A man and a woman have pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to burglary and theft among other charges, after a Maserati sports car was stolen from the home of pop singer Miley Cyrus along with jewelry and other items, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Tylor Scott, 19, and Naomi Charles, 21, both from Arizona, face felony counts of first degree residential burglary, grand theft of personal property, grand theft auto and unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, prosecutors said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office alleges the pair, who entered their pleas on Monday, broke into Cyrus' Los Angeles home on May 30 and made off with purses and thousands of dollars in clothes along with jewelry and the sports car.

Scott has also been charged with first degree residential burglary and grand theft firearm for a May 15 burglary of a home in Woodland Hills, a Los Angeles suburb, where he is accused of stealing a 9-millimeter Luger handgun.

If convicted, Scott faces a maximum sentence of nine years in prison, while Charles faces up to seven years and eight months behind bars in California.

Scott and Charles, who were arrested on June 5, face longer sentences because prosecutors allege they had the gun during the burglary.

Bail for Scott was set at $150,000 and $100,000 for Charles. An attorney for Scott and Charles could not immediately be reached.

