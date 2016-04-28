British daredevil aims to break four records for wingsuit flying
SALISBURY, England A British wingsuit pilot has soaring ambitions to break four world records by sky diving from 42,000 feet.
LONDON - - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his place alongside other world leaders on Thursday in London - in waxwork form.
His figure, dressed in his signature Kurta in cream, is the latest addition at Madame Tussauds wax museum and stands alongside figures of British Prime Minister David Cameron, U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The wax work was commissioned after huge public demand and the attraction took the rare step of making four Modi models to appear at Madame Tussauds attractions in Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok.
CAIRO Motorcyclists in Cairo have taken to hanging out at a cafe where they can drive their bikes through the front door and get a bit of the love they feel is lacking on the streets of their city.