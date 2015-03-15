Bristol Palin speaks during a panel discussion at the Disney-ABC Television Group portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, in this file photo taken July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Bristol Palin, a reality TV personality and daughter of 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, is engaged to marry Medal of Honor winner Dakota Meyer, the couple said on Saturday.

"Last night, Sgt Dakota Meyer proposed and I said yes!" Palin, 24, said on her blog.

Meyer, 26, was awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest U.S. award for bravery, in 2011 for saving 36 of his comrades' lives during an ambush in Afghanistan in 2009.

Bristol Palin said she met Meyer in 2014 when he came to Alaska to film the reality TV show "Amazing America" with her mother, the former governor of Alaska and election running mate of Republican presidential nominee John McCain.

Meyer said on Facebook, "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her and Tripp," Bristol Palin's son fathered by a high school boyfriend.

On her Facebook page, Sarah Palin said, "Our families couldn’t be happier for Bristol and Dakota! We’re honored to welcome Dakota into our family."

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Grant McCool)