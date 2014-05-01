File photo of Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, arriving for the European premiere of ''The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2'' in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

GRAVESEND Kent Heroin was "likely" to have played a role in the death of Peaches Geldof, the daughter of Irish musician and Band Aid founder Bob Geldof, who was found dead by her husband in their country home last month, police said on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination failed to establish the cause of her death on April 7 but an inquest was told on Thursday that a toxicology report found heroin in the 25-year-old's system.

"There was recent use of heroin and that the levels identified were likely to have played a role in her death," Detective Chief Inspector Paul Fotheringham said in a statement.

Geldof, a media and fashion personality and the mother of two boys, was the second daughter of Irish musician and campaigner Bob Geldof and television presenter Paula Yates, who died of a heroin overdose at the age of 41 in 2000.

The inquest heard that her body was found by her husband of two years, musician Thomas Cohen, slumped on a bed in the spare bedroom of their home in Wrotham, Kent, in southern England.

