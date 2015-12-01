Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera speaks at the launch of the Pirelli Calendar 2016 in London, Britain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Blogger Tavi Gevinson poses at the launch of the Pirelli Calendar 2016 in London, Britain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Chinese actress Yao Chen poses at the launch of the Pirelli Calendar 2016 in London, Britain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer Annie Leibovitz poses at the launch of the Pirelli Calendar 2016 in London, Britain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON After reverting to type last year with scantily clad models in patent leather, Pirelli has chosen Annie Leibovitz to photograph women of all types and from across industry for its 2016 calendar.

Tennis player Serena Williams, comedian Amy Schumer, artist Yoko Ono, singer Patti Smith, blogger Tavi Gevinson and model Natalia Vodianova all feature, some wearing more clothes than others.

The calendar, produced in book format, is traditionally published in a limited run for top Pirelli clients. The 2016 edition will be its 43rd.

"It was really Pirelli that wanted a change and I didn't believe them ... But then once I started taking these pictures it wasn't really like we were doing the Pirelli calendar," Leibovitz said at the calendar's London launch on Monday night.

"We were just taking these portraits of incredible, smart, creative, great women and it just started," she told Reuters.

Leibovitz also shot the 2000 Pirelli calendar.

(Reporting by Holly Rubenstein; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)