singapore - The cast and co-director from superhero action flick "Captain America: Civil War" paid tribute to late pop superstar Prince on Friday, while promoting the movie in Singapore.

The 57-year old singer songwriter, known for hits like "Kiss" and "Purple Rain", died at his Paisley Park Studios compound on Thursday in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen.

"It's tough, it's heartbreaking, he really was a special guy, someone else told me recently that ... between him and David Bowie ... they really were able to kind of redefine what it is to be a man ... what it is to be an artist," the film's star Chris Evans said.

"It's really a tragedy that the music world, the world just lost a couple of great legends this year."

The film's co-director Joe Russo echoed those comments.

"It's very tragic, it's heartbreaking," he said. "Prince was such an influence in my life musically ... my eyes teared up when I read about it."