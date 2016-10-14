Darlene Blander of New York poses next to a life size cut-out of Prince as fans gather for an all-star concert tribute planned for in memory of Prince, six months after the influential pop star died, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Eric Rogers, Winchester KY and his wife Bridget Rogers walk to Xcel Center as fans gather for an all-star concert paying tribute to memory of Prince, six months after the influential pop star died, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Musician Stevie Wonder sings before U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke at a campaign rally at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Kelly Kossett of Minnetonka MN looks for a seat before the tribute to late musician Prince, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Prince memorabilia covers a fan's purse as thousands gather for an all-star concert paying tribute to Prince, six months after the influential pop star died, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

ST. PAUL, Minn. Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera and Chaka Khan topped the bill for an all-star concert tribute planned for Thursday in memory of Prince, six months after the influential pop star died of an accidental prescription drug overdose.

The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time (0030 GMT Friday) at Xcel Energy Center, an arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, about 30 miles (48 km) west of the Paisley Park home-studio complex where Prince died in April at age 57.

The 17,000 concert seats, ranging in price from $19.99 to $152.50, sold out in minutes. The concert will follow a free, outdoor preshow party open to the public.

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman is expected to declare Thursday "Prince Day" in honor of the genre-defying, Grammy-winning performer, and several of St. Paul's biggest landmarks will be illuminated in purple lighting at night.

In addition to Wonder, Aguilera and Khan, the three hours of live music slated for the concert will include performances by Anita Baker, Tori Kelly, the R&B ensemble Mint Condition and members of two of Prince's backing bands - New Power Generation and 3rdEyeGirl.

Also on the bill are such members of his inner circle as Morris Day & the Time, Judith Hill and Liv Warfield.

One well-known Prince associate who is reported to be missing Thursday's tribute is his former percussionist Sheila E., who the Minneapolis StarTribune has said was booked for a show in New York as part of her own tour.

Remembered for such hits as "Purple Rain," "When Doves Cry" "Let's Go Crazy" and "Kiss," Prince blended elements of jazz, funk, R&B, disco and rock in a prolific output of more than 30 albums that have sold over 36 million copies in the United States alone since 1978.

He was also known as fiercely determined to maintain creative control over his music, famously changing his name to an unpronounceable symbol for several years during a bitter contract battle with Warner Bros.

The value of his musical legacy, including an extensive cache of unreleased recordings said to be locked in a vault, has been estimated by some to exceed a $500 million, when factoring in future royalties, retail sales and commercial rights.

Prince left behind no will. A Minnesota probate court has spent months sorting through numerous claims by would-be heirs to determine how his estate will be divvied up and controlled.

Paisley Park was opened to public tours earlier this month.

(Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)