Stars come out for European premiere of Edgar Wright's 'Baby Driver'
LONDON Big Hollywood names hit the red carpet in London on Wednesday for the European premiere of British director Edgar Wright's new heist movie "Baby Driver".
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has undergone surgery for a small lesion on his lung, but is feeling fine, his representative said on Wednesday.
Wood, 69, will need no additional treatment and the upcoming Rolling Stones tour of Europe will not be affected, the representative said in a statement in London.
"I'm so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early, and would like to thank all the doctors who treated me," Wood said.
The statement said the lesion was found during a routine medical exam and that it had been treated by keyhole surgery. It was not clear whether the lesion was benign or malignant.
The Rolling Stones are due to start their "No Filter" European tour in Hamburg, Germany, on Sept. 9.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON Big Hollywood names hit the red carpet in London on Wednesday for the European premiere of British director Edgar Wright's new heist movie "Baby Driver".
Two holdout jurors prevented comedian Bill Cosby from being found guilty on two of three counts in his sexual assault trial and deliberations were so tense that jurors burst into tears, a jury member told ABC News in a report on Wednesday.