NEW YORK Legendary stage and screen actress Ruby Dee, who won acclaim on stage, film and television and became a notable figure in the U.S. civil rights movement, died peacfully at home, a friend of the family said on Thursday.

The actress, who was 91 years old, died on Wednesday night in New Rochelle, New York, surrounded by her family.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by James Dalgleish)