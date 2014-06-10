Actress Sandra Bullock speaks at the American Film Institute's 42nd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES A man arrested for allegedly breaking into actress Sandra Bullock's Los Angeles home pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of burglary, stalking and possession of a machine gun.

Joshua Corbett, 39, from Montrose, a Los Angeles suburb in the San Fernando valley, was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly climbing the fence to the Oscar-winner's property and breaking into her home near Beverly Hills at about 1 a.m., prosecutors said.

Bullock, the star of such films as "The Blind Side" and this year's Academy Award-winner "Gravity," was at home during the alleged break-in.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said Corbett, who was arrested at the scene after an emergency call was placed from inside the house, was not in possession of the machine gun at the time of the break-in. A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office declined to say where the gun was found.

Corbett's attorney, Stephen Sitkoff, said Corbett did not intend to harm Bullock.

"My client has some pretty serious mental health issues that we're going to deal with and resolve this matter," Sitkoff said.

Corbett's bail has been set at $185,000. He faces up to seven years and four months in prison if convicted on all felony charges.

