LOS ANGELES Aug 31 - Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveiled its latest wax figure double on Tuesday - a statue of late pop star Selena Quintanilla.

Dozens of fans watched the unveiling of the life-size figure alongside the singer's relatives, which marked the 21st anniversary of "Dreaming Of You", Selena's final studio album.

The Mexican-American singer died aged 23 after she was shot and killed by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, at a Texas motel on March 31, 1995.

