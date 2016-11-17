Actress Mallika Sherawat poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film ''Macbeth'' in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat and her partner were assaulted in Paris last week, AFP and other media reported on Thursday, just over a month after U.S reality TV star Kim Kardashian was attacked and robbed in the French capital.

The assault on Sherawat took place on Nov. 11, AFP said.

"Sherawat was punched in the face and sprayed with tear gas by masked attackers who tried to steal her handbag," the French news agency said, citing a police source.

The attackers fled without taking anything, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Nobody was immediately available to comment at the Paris prosecutor's office. A police spokesman declined to comment.

