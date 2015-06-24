Actor Shia LaBeouf exits the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following an appearance in New York, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Actor Shia LaBeouf was treated in a hospital after suffering a head injury when a stunt went wrong while he was filming in North Dakota, his publicist said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old actor, who starred in the "Transformers" films and with Brad Pitt in the World War Two drama "Fury," is expected to resume filming on Thursday.

"Shia LaBeouf sustained minimal injuries late last night on the set of his current film, 'American Honey,'" said publicist Melissa Kates.

"As protocol, production sought out medical attention and Shia received stitches on his hand and for a laceration on his head."

LaBeouf also had surgery in 2008 on his hand after he injured it in a car accident.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney