AUSTIN, Texas Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested for public intoxication in Austin, police in the Texas capital said on Saturday, the latest in a series of embarrassing incidents for the star of several "Transformers" movies.

LaBeouf, 29, was taken into custody on Friday near the Sixth Street night life district in Austin on a single charge of public intoxication and released on his own recognizance, jail records showed.

A publicist for the actor was not immediately available for comment.

LaBeouf made a brief appearance in a New York court in November 2014 to show he was in compliance with a treatment program after he pleaded guilty in September to a disorderly conduct violation for disturbing a performance of "Cabaret" on Broadway.

LaBeouf was arrested in June 2014 after he disturbed the performance and used obscene language during the musical in New York.

Following his arrest, LaBeouf's publicist said the actor was receiving outpatient care for addiction.

Earlier in 2014 he walked out of a news conference at the 64th Berlin International Film Festival and during a red carpet premiere he wore a brown paper bag on his head that read "I Am Not Famous Anymore."

