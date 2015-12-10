LOS ANGELES - Barbra Streisand was honored at the Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment breakfast on Wednesday where the veteran singer, actress and director added the Sherry Landing Leadership Award to her list of accolades.

In her speech, Streisand emphasized the importance of women joining forces and working together and publicly endorsed U.S. democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The winner of two Oscars, Streisand's notable film works include 1968's "Funny Girl" and 2004's "Meet The Fockers."