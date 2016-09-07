Jury for Cosby's sex assault trial starts to take shape
PITTSBURGH The Pennsylvania jury that will decide comedian Bill Cosby's fate at his sexual assault trial next month has its first five members.
After spawning the hybrid name "Hiddleswift," pop singer Taylor Swift and British actor Tom Hiddleston have called it quits, according to numerous media reports.
The three-month relationship was sparked shortly after Swift and Scottish singer and DJ Calvin Harris split.
Representatives for Swift and Hiddleston, whose films include "I Saw the Light" and "The Avengers," did not return requests for comment.
(Reporting by Reuters TV)
PITTSBURGH The Pennsylvania jury that will decide comedian Bill Cosby's fate at his sexual assault trial next month has its first five members.
NEW YORK Former NBC "Today" show host Billy Bush wishes he had changed the subject during a taped conversation with Donald Trump, in which the Apprentice star bragged about grabbing women by the genitals, Bush said in an interview with the entertainment magazine, The Hollywood Reporter.