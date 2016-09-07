U.S. singer Taylor Swift (L) and British actor Tom Hiddleston arrive at Gold Coast airport in Australia, July 8, 2016. AAP/Matt Roberts/via REUTERS

After spawning the hybrid name "Hiddleswift," pop singer Taylor Swift and British actor Tom Hiddleston have called it quits, according to numerous media reports.

The three-month relationship was sparked shortly after Swift and Scottish singer and DJ Calvin Harris split.

Representatives for Swift and Hiddleston, whose films include "I Saw the Light" and "The Avengers," did not return requests for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters TV)