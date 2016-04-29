Swedish Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander has scooped the coveted role of Lara Croft in the "Tomb Raider" movie reboot, according to industry reports.

Vikander, who won an Academy Award this year for her role in "The Danish Girl", follows in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie to play the famed adventurer.

According to industry publication Variety, Roar Uthaug will direct the movie.