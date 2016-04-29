Palestinian film festival opens in Gaza
GAZA The Gaza Strip's film festival opened on Friday with artists and audience walking along a red carpet laid on a floor built from the rubble of homes destroyed in wars with Israel.
Swedish Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander has scooped the coveted role of Lara Croft in the "Tomb Raider" movie reboot, according to industry reports.
Vikander, who won an Academy Award this year for her role in "The Danish Girl", follows in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie to play the famed adventurer.
According to industry publication Variety, Roar Uthaug will direct the movie.
SHANGHAI Walt Disney Co's latest outing of "Pirates of the Caribbean" rolled out the red carpet in Shanghai on Thursday in a rare world premiere in China for a Hollywood blockbuster as U.S. producers look to woo moviegoers in the Middle Kingdom.