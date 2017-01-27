Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has surgery for lung lesion
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has undergone surgery for a small lesion on his lung, but is feeling fine, his representative said on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES Country music veteran Willie Nelson was forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Las Vegas on Thursday because of a "bad, bad cold."
Nelson, 83, canceled two performances of "Willie Nelson & Family: Vegas on my Mind," scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Las Vegas' The Venetian hotel, due to illness, his official Facebook page said.
A publicist for the singer told Reuters that he was suffering from a "bad, bad cold," and that the upcoming performances in Las Vegas on Feb. 1, 3 and 4 were still scheduled and Nelson was expected to attend.
Texas native Nelson is one of the most notable country music artists, with a six-decade career capped by numerous accolades including 11 Grammy Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has undergone surgery for a small lesion on his lung, but is feeling fine, his representative said on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES Ariana Grande has suspended her concert tour after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her performance in Manchester, England, the U.S. pop singer's representatives said on Wednesday.