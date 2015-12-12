A logo of Bridgestone Corp is screened at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp (5108.T) on Friday raised its offer for U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack PBY.N by 50 cents a share to $15.50 per share.

The new offer by Bridgestone Retail Operations LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bridgestone, raises the deal value by $28 million to $863 million for Pep Boys, the companies said.

The new offer comes after Pep Boys said on Wednesday that it planned to terminate its deal with Bridgestone as its board considered Carl Icahn's offer as a "superior proposal."

Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP.O) had offered to buy Pep Boys for $15.50 per share.

Bridgestone was given three days on Dec. 8 by Pep Boys to make a new offer.

Pep Boys said on Friday that its board no longer deems Icahn's offer as superior, and recommended that Pep Boys shareholders accept Bridgestone's offer.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was the financial adviser to Bridgestone, while Rothschild advised Pep Boys.

Jones Day is Bridgestone's legal adviser, while Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is Pep Boys' legal adviser.

(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)