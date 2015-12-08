Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's list
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a deal that values the company at about $500 million.
U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack PBY.N said its board determined that Carl Icahn's offer to buy the company for $15.50 per share could result in a "superior proposal" compared with Bridgestone Corp's (5108.T) offer.
Bridgestone offered to buy Pep Boys for $15 per share in October.
The board has not changed its recommendation with respect to the Bridgestone transaction, nor is it making any recommendation with respect to the Icahn proposal, the company said.
NEW YORK GSO Capital Partners, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP's credit arm, is acquiring more of J. Crew Group Inc's debt, hoping for a profitable trade that could also give the U.S. fashion retailer more time to stave off bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.