Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack PBY.N, an autoparts retailer and service chain, agreed to be bought by private equity firm Gores Group for about $791 million in cash, after years of trying to sell itself.

Los Angeles-based Gores offered $15 a share for Pep Boys -- a 24 percent premium to the stock's Friday closing price.

"This is probably a very good deal for the acquirer," Bret Jordan, an analyst with Avondale Partners, told Reuters. "A high teens offer is probably more realistic than a $15 bid."

Jordan said a rival bid could potentially come from other private equity firms. None of Pep Boys' peers would be keen as they are either service or retail companies, unlike Pep Boys which does both.

"I would not be surprised by a higher offer given the earnings potential and underlying asset value of real estate. This would seem to be a fairly discounted offer," said Jordan.

Pep Boys' most recent real estate appraisal in June 2011 valued the company's owned real estate at about $690 million.

The company was founded in 1921 by four friends who pooled together $800 to open a single auto parts store in Philadelphia. It now offers automotive service, tires, parts and accessories and has over 7,000 services centers in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Pep Boys, which competes with Monro Muffler (MNRO.O) and Midas Inc MDS.N, tried to sell itself about five years ago, said Jordan, who according to Thomson Reuters StarMine is a three-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates for Pep Boys.

It had hired Goldman Sachs to act as financial adviser but the process did not result in a sale due to little private equity interest.

Early last year, there were media reports that Pep Boys was exploring a sale of the company with BofA acting as adviser.

Higher gas prices, weakness in the auto industry and intense competition has hurt Pep Boys in recent years.

CAN SOLICIT OTHER OFFERS

The merger agreement with Gores provides for a 45-day "go-shop" period, which allows Pep Boys to solicit or initiate acquisition proposals from third parties.

The Gores deal, which has a total enterprise value of about $1 billion, is expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of 2012.

If the deal is called off, Gores is entitled to a termination fee of $25 million.

Pep Boys, which suspended its quarterly dividend on Monday, said its senior management will continue in their roles with the company after completion of the deal.

The company also said due to the acquisition, it will not host a conference call to discuss 2011 results, but will instead file its year-end results with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as the exclusive financial adviser to Pep Boys. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Barclays Capital and Sagent Advisors are acting as financial advisers to Gores Group.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Pep Boys' shares were trading up 23 percent at $14.88 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. Rival Midas' shares rose as much as 9 percent to $8.87.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)